6 hurt when car crashes into church, shatters stained glass

Sunday, December 23 2018
By: Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Authorities in Ohio say a car smashed through a church wall during Sunday morning services, injuring six people and shattering stained glass.
 
Firefighters say the six who were hurt at Crossroads United Methodist Church in Columbus were treated for cuts and other injuries.
 
The pastor says members were singing a hymn when the car crashed through the wall and went into the church.
 
The Rev. Jay Anderson says that the wall "just exploded" and that pieces of glass went flying.
 
He says the church was unusually crowded because there was a special Christmas choir performance.
 
About 100 people were inside at the time.

