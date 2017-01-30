Latest Weather Blog
6 dead in mosque shooting in Quebec
QUEBEC CITY - A police spokeswoman says one suspect was arrested at the scene and another in a nearby city following last night's deadly shooting at a mosque in Quebec City.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling it a "terrorist attack on Muslims."
Six people were killed and eight were wounded, some gravely.
Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard says there will be solidarity rallies across Quebec today.
JUST IN: Video shows police in Quebec City responding to reports of deadly shooting at Mosque. https://t.co/OfIp2Nx1u9 pic.twitter.com/KPeDuZD4V4— ABC News (@ABC) January 30, 2017
