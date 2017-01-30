6 dead in mosque shooting in Quebec

QUEBEC CITY - A police spokeswoman says one suspect was arrested at the scene and another in a nearby city following last night's deadly shooting at a mosque in Quebec City.



Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling it a "terrorist attack on Muslims."



Six people were killed and eight were wounded, some gravely.

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard says there will be solidarity rallies across Quebec today.