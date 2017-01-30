55°
6 dead in mosque shooting in Quebec

11 hours 45 minutes 11 seconds ago January 29, 2017 Jan 29, 2017 Sunday, January 29 2017 January 29, 2017 9:26 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

QUEBEC CITY - A police spokeswoman says one suspect was arrested at the scene and another in a nearby city following last night's deadly shooting at a mosque in Quebec City.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling it a "terrorist attack on Muslims."

Six people were killed and eight were wounded, some gravely.

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard says there will be solidarity rallies across Quebec today.

