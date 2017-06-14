75°
6 dead after massive fire in London

1 hour 33 minutes 24 seconds ago June 14, 2017 Jun 14, 2017 Wednesday, June 14 2017 June 14, 2017 6:45 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press

LONDON (AP) - London's Metropolitan Police say six people have died in the devastating fire that engulfed a west London apartment block. Police say the number is expected to rise. Police commander Stuart Cundy says he can "confirm six fatalities at this time but this figure is likely to rise during what will be a complex recovery operation over a number of days." Cundy says many others are receiving medical care. Some 50 people are being treated in hospitals after a massive fire set a 24-story apartment block in west London ablaze overnight.

