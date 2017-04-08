75°
6 arrested after protest against Syria action turns violent

1 hour 9 minutes 36 seconds ago April 08, 2017 Apr 8, 2017 Saturday, April 08 2017 April 08, 2017 12:47 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Six people have been arrested in Florida after a protest against U.S. military action in Syria turned violent.

Authorities say the peaceful protest at a Jacksonville park escalated into a confrontation between demonstrators and their opponents Friday night.

Jacksonville Sheriff's officials estimated between 100 and 200 people were in the crowd. Officers said they were punched and kicked as they tried to break up the melee. No one was seriously hurt.

Six people were arrested, including the protest organizer. The Florida Times-Union reports charges include battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting police with violence. One person was charged with marijuana possession.

One person among the six arrested was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

