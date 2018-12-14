5th grader helps pick name for new Jefferson Terrace campus

BATON ROUGE - The planning committee for the newly named Jefferson Terrace Academy was struggling to decide on a name for the new campus being rebuilt. Luckily for them, 11-year-old Tori Broussard was there to help.

During the naming committee meeting for the $32.9 million facility held Thursday night, East Baton Rouge Parish School Board President David Tatman gave the floor to Tori.

Tori, a fifth grader, sits on the naming panel. During her speech, she convinced the board to name the campus "Jefferson Terrace Academy."

Tori says Jefferson Terrace represents Baton Rouge history and its 60 year history is full of tradition and memories. She explained an academy is a place of study and training and Jefferson Terrace trains students to be good citizens and fine adults.

With Tori's convincing suggestion, the committee gave a unanimous "yes" to the new name.