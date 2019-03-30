5th Circuit ruling allows admitting privileges law to take effect

NEW ORLEANS - A federal appeals court has ruled against abortion clinics by allowing a Louisiana law to take effect that requires doctors who provide abortions to have admitting privileges at hospitals within 30 miles.

On Wednesday, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals blocked a federal judge's ruling that had found the admitting privileges unconstitutional.

U.S. District Judge John deGravelles in Baton Rouge last month barred Louisiana officials from enforcing the mandate. DeGravelles has not yet ruled on the state's abortion law itself, though he heard arguments about it in June.

Supporters say the law's provision requiring admitting privileges at area hospitals is meant to protect women's health. Opponents say it's meant to make it essentially impossible for women to get abortions, and would do just that.