$5M to endow professorship spanning multiple areas of study

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Tulane University says a board member has pledged $5 million to endow a professorship that covers multiple areas.



A news release says the university will work with Phyllis Taylor to decide the area of interdisciplinary study for the new presidential chair.



The grant will cover the salary and other expenses directly associated with the professor's academic work.



University president Mike Fitts says Taylor's support is central to the school's goal of "bringing the best minds from multiple fields together to solve the world's most pressing challenges."



Taylor is a Tulane Law School alumna and chairman and president of the Patrick F. Taylor Foundation.



She and the foundation gave $15 million for the creation of the Phyllis M. Taylor Center for Social Innovation and Design Thinking in 2014.