57-year-old woman killed after car crashes into mobility scooter on LA 60
BOGALUSA - Police say a woman was killed in Washington Parish after she attempted to cross LA 60 on her mobility aid scooter Sunday afternoon.
According to Louisiana State Police, the crash occurred around 6 p.m. as 57-year-old Sherry Byrd of Bogalusa was attempting cross the highway. Police determined that Byrd was crossing the eastbound lane when she was struck by a 2015 Chevrolet Cruz.
Byrd sustained serious injuries in the crash and was transported to a local hospital. She later succumbed to her injuries.
Police say the driver of the vehicle sustained no injuries in the crash. They also say a breath sample from the driver showed no signs of intoxication.
The crash is still under inestigation.
