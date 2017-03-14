48°
57-year-old becomes oldest winner of Iditarod

49 minutes 19 seconds ago March 14, 2017 Mar 14, 2017 Tuesday, March 14 2017 March 14, 2017 10:31 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Star Tribune

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - A 57-year-old musher, Mitch Seavey, has become the oldest winner of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.

Seavey arrived in Nome, Alaska, on Tuesday to claim his third victory in the nearly 1,000-mile race across the Alaska wilderness. He also won in 2004 and 2013.

He outran his son, defending champion Dallas Seavey. The elder Seavey said he didn't relish being runner-up the past two years.

The Seaveys have cemented their legacy as mushing royalty in Alaska. They have won the last six races. Mitch Seavey's dad, Dan, participated in the very first Iditarod in 1973.

