57-year-old becomes oldest winner of Iditarod

Photo: Star Tribune

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - A 57-year-old musher, Mitch Seavey, has become the oldest winner of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.



Seavey arrived in Nome, Alaska, on Tuesday to claim his third victory in the nearly 1,000-mile race across the Alaska wilderness. He also won in 2004 and 2013.



He outran his son, defending champion Dallas Seavey. The elder Seavey said he didn't relish being runner-up the past two years.



The Seaveys have cemented their legacy as mushing royalty in Alaska. They have won the last six races. Mitch Seavey's dad, Dan, participated in the very first Iditarod in 1973.