54-year-old arrested for attacking man outside of Baton Rouge hotel

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man after he allegedly attacked a person for taking pictures at the hotel he was staying in.

Baton Rouge police responded to the hotel at the corner of Lafayette and Main Street around 4 a.m. Sunday. There, police found a man with a swollen jaw who had blood covering his face and clothes. The man had allegedly been beaten by 54-year-old Gregory Hudson, who was staying at the hotel.

According to BRPD, Hudson was on the second floor of the hotel when he noticed a "strange" man downstairs, taking pictures. Hudson told police he shouted at the man to identify himself several times.

When Hudson did not receive a response, police say he "took it upon himself to put on his pants" and meet the man downstairs. Upon exiting the hotel to confront the photographer, Hudson told the secretary at the front door: "You might want to witness this."

Once outside, Hudson began questioning the man again. When the man did not respond, Hudson attacked him.

EMS was called to the scene to take the victim to a local hospital where he was treated for a possible broken nose and potentially in need of stitches.

Hudson was arrested and charged with second degree battery.