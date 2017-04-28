53-year-old man struck, killed by car in Amite

AMITE – Louisiana State Police say a pedestrian was killed after struck by a vehicle on LA 16 in Amite.

The crash claimed the life of 53-year-old Raymond Smith of Franklinton.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash occurred around 1 p.m. on April 27 as 26-year-old Marcela Irene Miller was driving a Ford Escape westbound on LA 16. Smith was working with a lawn maintenance crew at a private residence adjacent to LA 16.

Smith was working on the shoulder of the roadway near the fog line when he was struck by the Ford Escape, Louisiana State Police say. Smith sustained fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Louisiana State Police, impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash. Additionally, Miller was wearing her seatbelt and was not injured.

The investigation continues and any criminal charges will be forwarded to the Tangipahoa Parish District Attorney's Office pending completion of the investigation.