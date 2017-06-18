89°
51 Louisianans arrested on child exploitation charges

2 hours 4 minutes 5 seconds ago June 18, 2017 Jun 18, 2017 Sunday, June 18 2017 June 18, 2017 11:25 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: KLFY
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana law enforcement officials say they arrested 51 people on child exploitation charges this spring as part of an annual nationwide crackdown.
  
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry announced the results of Operation Broken Heart IV during a news conference Friday.
  
Landry says the charges range from possessing child pornography to solicitation of minors. He says one of the suspects, a New Orleans man, had more than 100,000 images of child pornography stored on a device.
  
Officials say there were more than 1,000 arrests made across the country as part of the operation, which was conducted in April and May. More than 150 Louisiana law enforcement agencies participated in the initiative.

