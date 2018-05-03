$50K unclaimed Powerball prize set to expire May 31

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Those who play the Powerball lottery game should check their old tickets: a $50,000 prize won in Louisiana has yet to be claimed.

The winning Dec. 2 ticket was purchased at RaceTrac Petroleum Inc. in Baton Rouge and is set to expire May 31. It matched four of the five white-ball numbers drawn and the red Powerball number to win $50,000.

The winning numbers were: 28, 30, 32, 36 and 58 and Powerball 6.

The holder of the winning ticket has until 5 p.m. on the deadline to claim the prize. If no one comes forward by the deadline, the money is deposited into the lottery's unclaimed prize fund, which is returned to players in the form of increased payouts on scratch-off games and player promotions.