63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

$500K truckload of stolen tequila recovered, 4 men arrested

3 hours 4 minutes 59 seconds ago Monday, December 31 2018 Dec 31, 2018 December 31, 2018 12:58 PM December 31, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: FOX 13
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Sheriff's deputies in Florida have recovered a half-million dollar truckload of stolen tequila.
  
Hillsborough Sheriff's spokesman Danny Alvarez said in a statement that a truck driver hauling the load of tequila had stopped for dinner Sunday night at a Tampa area truck stop when he noticed the trailer was no longer attached to his truck.
  
Deputies began searching and found the semi-trailer at a nearby intersection. Alvarez says deputies watched four men transferring cases of Patron tequila to another box truck. He says that before the deputies moved in, the men had transferred over 20 cases from the fully loaded truck.
  
Authorities arrested three men at the scene and the fourth fled but was arrested a short time later.
  
Alvarez says the load of tequila was worth more than $500,000.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days