80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

500 high school students to retake AP tests after seating flub in California

58 minutes 6 seconds ago July 02, 2017 Jul 2, 2017 Sunday, July 02 2017 July 02, 2017 9:25 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

SAND DIEGO, Cali. - More than 500 San Diego high school students have been told they must retake Advanced Placement tests that have been declared invalid.

The College Board, which oversees the exams, said Friday that it is invalidating AP tests taken at Scripps Ranch High because new seating arrangements established two years ago were not followed. The move means 540 students will have to take the tests again.

The College Board did not claim any students cheated on the exams, which can earn college credits by meeting the requirements for certain subjects.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports the retests will be free, and eight teachers have agreed to return to school to teach refresher courses.

Seventeen-year-old Jonathan Lu, who took four AP tests in May, called the retests a "huge bummer."

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days