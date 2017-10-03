50-year-old victim identified in deadly Flora Lane fire

UPDATE: Authorities have identified the victim in Monday night's fire as 50-year-old Stephanie Griffin.

*****

BATON ROUGE - One woman died in a house fire on Flora Lane Monday night.

According to Baton Rouge Fire Department Spokesperson Mark Miles, the fire started around 9:30 p.m. in the 130 block of Flora Lane. When crews arrived on scene, they noticed smoke coming from an apartment behind the house.

Officials confirm a 50-year-old woman was overcome by smoke produced by the fire and was found dead when investigators arrive. She was the only person inside the house. Officials said the victim's family was on scene around 11 p.m.

Investigators said a pot left on the stove started the fire.