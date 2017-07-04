88°
5-year-old dies after falling from 4th-floor window in Massachusetts

34 minutes 56 seconds ago July 04, 2017 Jul 4, 2017 Tuesday, July 04 2017 July 04, 2017 1:04 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Patch.com
BROOKLINE, Mass. - Police in Massachusetts say a 5-year-old girl has died after falling more than 30 feet from the fourth-floor window of an apartment building and landing on concrete.
  
Brookline Police say the girl had been playing with friends in the suburban Boston apartment when she fell Monday afternoon. Authorities say adults were in the apartment at the time of the fall and the window had a screen.
  
The girl was taken to Children's Hospital in Boston with critical injuries.
  
Police said late Monday that she was pronounced dead at the hospital.
  
Lt. Philip Harrington says there's no indication of foul play.

