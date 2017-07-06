84°
5-year-old boy drowns in Holden
HOLDEN – A five-year-old boy drowned in Holden on Wednesday night.
According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, the boy has been identified as Michael Morino. The incident occurred on Wednesday around 10:30 p.m. in the 30000 block of Sydney Woods Road.
The sheriff's office says that no foul play is suspected however the incident is still under investigation.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
