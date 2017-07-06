84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
5-year-old boy drowns in Holden

July 06, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano

HOLDEN – A five-year-old boy drowned in Holden on Wednesday night. 

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, the boy has been identified as Michael Morino. The incident occurred on Wednesday around 10:30 p.m. in the 30000 block of Sydney Woods Road. 

The sheriff's office says that no foul play is suspected however the incident is still under investigation. 


This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

