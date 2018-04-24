5-year-old boy claims Michigan teachers taped his mouth shut, threw away his lunch

Photo: WXYZ

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI. - Parents are furious at a Michigan elementary school saying their 5-year-old son was assaulted and humiliated in front of his class.

Abdul Dannaoui’s and his parents tell WXYZ that two teachers left him hungry, and barely breathing, during his school's lunch hour.

“She put the scotch tape on my mouth,” says Abdul.

The straight “A” student says back in March at Highview Elementary School, two teachers were having a laugh at his expense and then tried to cover it up.

“They said don’t tell your mom or dad, or no one,” Abdul says.

But, he told his mother how he was prevented from eating the same way as many as 10 times during snack time and lunch.

His food was also allegedly thrown out.

“I’m emotionally heartbroken, disappointed. That’s his second home. That’s how they treat a child with asthma?” asks his mother Hoda.

Attorney Nabih Ayad says the family filed a police report and is pursuing legal action against the school district, which they say failed to properly address the situation.

“It’s outrageous. It’s absurd. You think you send your kid to a place or school where he would be safe” Ayad says.

Ayad says the district still employs one of the teachers involved.

“One of the teachers was discharged. But, they kept the other teacher who said, "Don’t tell your mom or dad," and even gave him a bracelet to entice him not to tell anyone” Ayad said.

Abdul’s parents say they are relocating him to another school.

The school responded saying that the incident occurred at Great Start Readiness at Cherry Hill Baptist Church in March and that it was a substitute teacher assistant who placed a piece of tape on the 5-year-old's mouth. That substitute teacher has since been released, according to school officials.