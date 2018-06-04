91°
5 injured when gunman opens fire at Dallas football game

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WFAA

DALLAS (AP) - Police say five people were shot and wounded when a man drove a moped onto a football field in Dallas and opened fire on spectators as a game was being played.

Authorities say several people in the crowd returned fire at the unidentified man Sunday evening.

Deputy police Chief Thomas Castro said Monday that two women are in critical condition and another woman and two men are in stable condition. One of the women was pregnant.

The man on the moped escaped and is being sought. Police have released no information on the gunman's motive.

Castro says a few hundred people were at the field.

