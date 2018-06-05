69°
5 injured, including child and teen, in crash on Evangeline Street
BATON ROUGE - Five people, including a child and a teenager, were injured in a crash on Evangeline Street Tuesday night.
According to authorities, the crash took place just after 9:00 p.m. in the 3700 block of Evangeline Street near Maple Drive.
All five were injured as a result of the crash and taken to a local hospital. Their conditions are unknown.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
