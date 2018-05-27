81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
5 injured in crash on Winbourne Avenue

Source: WBRZ
By: Austin Hart

BATON ROUGE - Five people were transported to the hospital after a crash on Winbourne Avenue Sunday evening.

The crash was first reported after 5:30 p.m. on Winbourne Avenue near East Brookstown Drive.

Sources tell WBRZ five people were injured and trasported to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries was unknown.

This is a developing story.

