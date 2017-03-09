69°
5 injured in ax attack at German station; 1 arrest

1 hour 51 minutes 11 seconds ago March 09, 2017 Mar 9, 2017 Thursday, March 09 2017 March 09, 2017 7:32 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

BERLIN - A man was arrested after injuring five people with an ax at Duesseldorf's main train station late Thursday, police said, correcting earlier police reports of two arrests.
    
A spokeswoman for Duesseldorf police Anja Kynast told The Associated Press that the man arrested was also injured. She was unable to say how serious any of the injuries were.
    
Earlier, a spokesman for federal police, who are usually in charge of policing train stations, had said two people were arrested and further attackers might be on the run.
    
Kynast says officers are searching the station and its surroundings, but that they do not have concrete information about further attackers at this stage.

