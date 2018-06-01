87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

5 dead, nearly 200 sickened in romaine lettuce outbreak

1 hour 23 minutes 25 seconds ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 June 01, 2018 10:32 AM June 01, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - Four more deaths have been linked to a national food poisoning outbreak blamed on tainted Arizona-grown romaine lettuce, bringing the total to five.

The Arizona growing season is long over and it's unlikely any tainted lettuce is still in stores or people's homes. But there can be a lag in reporting, and reports of illnesses have continued to come in.

In an update Friday, health officials said 25 more cases raised the total to 197 illnesses in 35 states. At least 89 were hospitalized.

Previously one death had been reported, in California. On Friday, health officials said they have learned of four more - another in California as well as one each in Arkansas, Minnesota, and New York.

Health officials have tied the E. coli outbreak to romaine lettuce grown in Yuma, Arizona.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days