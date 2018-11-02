5 confirmed tornadoes occurred Thursday morning

The timeline and details for each confirmed tornado touchdown from Wednesday morning across Southeast Louisiana:

*Note: Shaded area represents the path where the highest damage was experienced - Not an exact match to tornado track*

At 3:35 AM in Bogalusa (Washington parish). Tornado touched down along Hwy 60, moved north-northeast across Hwy 439 and continued to just north of Mack Adams O’Berry Rd. Tornado touched down along Hwy 60, numerous trees were snapped and uprooted. A single family home had a large portion of its roof removed and on exterior wall blown in. Several trailers were heavily damaged including one rolled trailer, injuring its two occupants. Total damage path approximately 2.25 miles, with a maximum width of 200 yards and maximum wind speeds estimated at 115 mph. Duration of touchdown was 7 minutes. Tornado Rated EF-2.

At 3:37 AM in Kentwood (Tangipahoa parish). Tornado began along LA Hwy 1049, just west of I-55, and continued east-northeast to near LA Hwy 1051 and across I-55. Strongest damage occurred along Wren Street, where two large pine trees were uprooted at the end of the street. One fell through and destroyed a mobile home. Other structural damage occurred to a few residences where mainly shingles were ripped off. The tornado continued east before finally lifting along LA Hwy 1051. Total damage path approximately 0.6 miles, maximum width of 50 yards, and max wind speeds estimated at 90 mph. Duration of touchdown was 3 minutes. Tornado Rated EF1.

At 3:54 AM in Varnado (Washington parish). A tornado initially touched down near Military Rd, north of Brookdale Rd, and continued north-northeast to just north of HH Williams Rd. Large number of trees snapped or uprooted. An outbuilding was destroyed. Several camper trailer rolled. A single family home had part of its roof removed with damage to the porch. Total damage path approximately 0.75 miles, with a maximum width of 200 yards with maximum speeds estimated at 115 mph. Duration of touchdown was around 1 minute. Tornado rated EF-2.

At 3:57 AM 2 miles south of Hammond (Tangipahoa parish). Tornado touched down just north of Medical Center Drive and snapped multiple trees west of Veterans Avenue. The tornado crossed Veterans Avenue and led to further tree damage along with some minor to moderate structural damage. Minor damage occurred to a hotel and small office building. A few windows were blown out at the hotel as well. The tornado continued to the east where it then caused moderate roof damage to a small professional building. Some roof decking was ripped off and multiple dormer were ripped off or damage. The tornado continued to the east and quickly dissipated as it moved back into the woods. Path length approximately 0.5 mile, width around 75 yards, max wind speeds estimated at 100 mph. Duration of touchdown was 2 minutes. Tornado rated EF-1.