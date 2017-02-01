5 children test positive for drugs; parents arrested

Victoria Golmon Blake, Shannon Michael Blake

BOSSIER CITY - Police have arrested a Bossier County couple after authorities say their five young children tested positive for illegal drugs.



News outlets report that 35-year-old Shannon Michael Blake and 30-year-old Victoria Golmon Blake were arrested Monday on multiple counts of cruelty to juveniles.



Police say they were contacted by someone who reported that one of the children was being abused.



Investigators say the couple's five children underwent routine medical tests as part of the investigation and tested positive for illegal drugs including marijuana and cocaine. The children range in age from 6 months old to 10 years old.



Authorities believe the children were exposed to drugs due to their parents' use.



It is unclear whether the suspects have an attorney.