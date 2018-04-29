5 boaters injured in Venice, airlifted by Coast Guard

84°
2 hours 18 minutes 57 seconds ago Sunday, April 29 2018 Apr 29, 2018 April 29, 2018 2:42 PM April 29, 2018 in News
By: Jordan Whittington
VENICE, La. - Five injured boaters were medevaced after striking a decommissioned rig early Sunday morning.

According to the United States Coast Guard, watchstanders received a call just after midnight Sunday from a boater stating they had struck a decommissioned rig. The boaters were twenty-three miles southeast of Venice.

Air crews out of New Orleans hoisted two patients, one suffering a broken leg and the other suffering a broken arm and possible collapsed lung. They were transported to University Medical Center New Orleans in unknown condition.

A boat crew then medevaced three patients with minor injuries and transferred them to emergency medical services at Station Venice. The patients were reported to be in stable condition.

The incident remains under investigation.

