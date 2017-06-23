5 arrested in Livingston murder case, victim identified

DENHAM SPRINGS – Five people, including a juvenile, face charges for a shooting where a 19-year-old was killed overnight in Livingston Parish.

The victim, Michael Avara, was shot in the abdomen and died at a hospital hours later, authorities revealed in a news release. Detectives said Avara, 19, and the group of people – ranging in age from younger than 18 to 22 – had been fighting when the shooting happened.

The altercation happened on Saun Drive around 11 o'clock. After the initial call for help, deputies had to search for hours to find the people involved. Witnesses reported a large continent of officers overnight and into Thursday morning searching an area of Walker South Road.

“There are a lot of pieces to put together here,” the Livingston Parish Sheriff said in a statement.

Devonte Welton, 22, Shelby Compton, 18, Sydney Compton, 21 and a juvenile were charged with obstruction of justice. Late Thursday afternoon, Fredrik L Dennis was charged with murder in connection with the case.

"We are learning more and more during this investigation. Right now, the evidence points to Dennis firing the weapon that killed the victim," the sheriff said.

The sheriff's office said more charges are likely as the investigation continues.

