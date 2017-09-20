88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

$46M Louisiana Medicaid contract extension given to company

2 hours 4 minutes 47 seconds ago Wednesday, September 20 2017 Sep 20, 2017 September 20, 2017 12:41 PM September 20, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BATON ROUGE - Another $46 million contract extension has been given to the company that processes bills for Louisiana's Medicaid program.
  
Lawmakers have extended the deal four times, often grudgingly, saying they aren't sure they've got the best arrangement, but feel stuck while they wait for the health department to search for new contractors to do the work.
  
House and Senate health committee members approved the one-year extension for Molina Medicaid Solutions without objection Wednesday. The contract amount is largely standstill.
  
California-based Molina has been doing Medicaid claims processing for Louisiana since 1981, and the health department has added more tasks over the years.
  
Health Secretary Rebekah Gee says her department will be shopping around, breaking up the work and putting it out for bid. That process, however, is expected to take years.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days