46 new troopers graduate from 95th cadet class

April 05, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

BATON ROUGE – State Police say 46 new troopers graduated from the 95th Cadet Class Wednesday.

According to Louisiana State Police, the graduation ceremonies were held at the BREC Independence Park Theater and Cultural Center in Baton Rouge.

The graduates began their journey to graduation on Nov. 5, 2016. The troopers received training in crash investigation, emergency vehicle operations, impaired driving detection, traffic incident management, and leadership.

The 46 new cadets will be deployed across the state and will participate in a 10 week field training program.

"Louisiana State Police is proud to welcome these 46 new Troopers to our ranks," stated Colonel Kevin Reeves, State Police Superintendent. "Over the last several months, the men and women of this cadet class have been through a rigorous training regimen. The training each of them received will be reflected in the way they serve the citizens of our state."

Applications to join the LSP can be found online at the State Police Commission website. To speak to a recruiter for more information, visit this website or email LSPrecruiting@la.gov

 

The following is a list of graduates and their Troop assignments:

 

Troop A – Baton Rouge                                                        Troop B – Kenner

Angela Borer                                                                          Richard Buckland

Joseph Bossier                                                                        Aaron Couturie

Jacob Butler                                                                           Charles Donovan

Zachary Graffia                                                                      Nathaniel Joseph

Haseeb Qadir                                                                          Randall Marvin

Tyler Shultz                                                                         Matthew Robinson Sr.

                                                                                             Patrick Thomas

 

Troop C – Gray                                                                     Troop D – Lake Charles

Derland Alleman                                                                    Zachary Brady

Jacob Badeaux                                                                       Steven Castro

Tyler Laiche                                                                            Brock Moses

Damian Rivero                                                                       Summer Robertson

                                                                                              Julia Willis

                                                                                             Alexander Wiltz

 

Troop E – Alexandria                                                           Troop F – Monroe

Austin Douglas                                                                       Dakota Demoss

Rowland Head                                                                        Kaleb Reeves

Chase Linzay

Bradley Smith

 

Troop G – Shreveport                                                          Troop I – Lafayette

Richard Lopez                                                                         Nathaniel Batiste                                    

Jordan McCormick                                                                    William Beasley

Andrew Phillips                                                                           Joel Dore

Charles Shorter                                                                    Georgiana Kibodeaux

Christopher Voinche                                                                  James Pittman

Cody Williams                                                                         Chase Shields

 

Troop L – Mandeville

William Craig

Carlius Lemon

David Levy

Lawrence Reiff

Michael Sanders

 

