Latest Weather Blog
46 new troopers graduate from 95th cadet class
BATON ROUGE – State Police say 46 new troopers graduated from the 95th Cadet Class Wednesday.
According to Louisiana State Police, the graduation ceremonies were held at the BREC Independence Park Theater and Cultural Center in Baton Rouge.
The graduates began their journey to graduation on Nov. 5, 2016. The troopers received training in crash investigation, emergency vehicle operations, impaired driving detection, traffic incident management, and leadership.
The 46 new cadets will be deployed across the state and will participate in a 10 week field training program.
"Louisiana State Police is proud to welcome these 46 new Troopers to our ranks," stated Colonel Kevin Reeves, State Police Superintendent. "Over the last several months, the men and women of this cadet class have been through a rigorous training regimen. The training each of them received will be reflected in the way they serve the citizens of our state."
Applications to join the LSP can be found online at the State Police Commission website. To speak to a recruiter for more information, visit this website or email LSPrecruiting@la.gov
The following is a list of graduates and their Troop assignments:
Troop A – Baton Rouge Troop B – Kenner
Angela Borer Richard Buckland
Joseph Bossier Aaron Couturie
Jacob Butler Charles Donovan
Zachary Graffia Nathaniel Joseph
Haseeb Qadir Randall Marvin
Tyler Shultz Matthew Robinson Sr.
Patrick Thomas
Troop C – Gray Troop D – Lake Charles
Derland Alleman Zachary Brady
Jacob Badeaux Steven Castro
Tyler Laiche Brock Moses
Damian Rivero Summer Robertson
Julia Willis
Alexander Wiltz
Troop E – Alexandria Troop F – Monroe
Austin Douglas Dakota Demoss
Rowland Head Kaleb Reeves
Chase Linzay
Bradley Smith
Troop G – Shreveport Troop I – Lafayette
Richard Lopez Nathaniel Batiste
Jordan McCormick William Beasley
Andrew Phillips Joel Dore
Charles Shorter Georgiana Kibodeaux
Christopher Voinche James Pittman
Cody Williams Chase Shields
Troop L – Mandeville
William Craig
Carlius Lemon
David Levy
Lawrence Reiff
Michael Sanders