46 new troopers graduate from 95th cadet class

BATON ROUGE – State Police say 46 new troopers graduated from the 95th Cadet Class Wednesday.

According to Louisiana State Police, the graduation ceremonies were held at the BREC Independence Park Theater and Cultural Center in Baton Rouge.

The graduates began their journey to graduation on Nov. 5, 2016. The troopers received training in crash investigation, emergency vehicle operations, impaired driving detection, traffic incident management, and leadership.

The 46 new cadets will be deployed across the state and will participate in a 10 week field training program.

"Louisiana State Police is proud to welcome these 46 new Troopers to our ranks," stated Colonel Kevin Reeves, State Police Superintendent. "Over the last several months, the men and women of this cadet class have been through a rigorous training regimen. The training each of them received will be reflected in the way they serve the citizens of our state."

Applications to join the LSP can be found online at the State Police Commission website. To speak to a recruiter for more information, visit this website or email LSPrecruiting@la.gov

The following is a list of graduates and their Troop assignments:

Troop A – Baton Rouge Troop B – Kenner

Angela Borer Richard Buckland

Joseph Bossier Aaron Couturie

Jacob Butler Charles Donovan

Zachary Graffia Nathaniel Joseph

Haseeb Qadir Randall Marvin

Tyler Shultz Matthew Robinson Sr.

Patrick Thomas

Troop C – Gray Troop D – Lake Charles

Derland Alleman Zachary Brady

Jacob Badeaux Steven Castro

Tyler Laiche Brock Moses

Damian Rivero Summer Robertson

Julia Willis

Alexander Wiltz

Troop E – Alexandria Troop F – Monroe

Austin Douglas Dakota Demoss

Rowland Head Kaleb Reeves

Chase Linzay

Bradley Smith

Troop G – Shreveport Troop I – Lafayette

Richard Lopez Nathaniel Batiste

Jordan McCormick William Beasley

Andrew Phillips Joel Dore

Charles Shorter Georgiana Kibodeaux

Christopher Voinche James Pittman

Cody Williams Chase Shields

Troop L – Mandeville

William Craig

Carlius Lemon

David Levy

Lawrence Reiff

Michael Sanders