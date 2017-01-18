$450k bond set for accused Doe's Eat Place shooter

BATON ROUGE – A Judge has set a $450,000 bond for the man accused of shooting a man outside a popular Government Street restaurant last week.

Reginald Tyler Brown turned himself in Monday and was charged with three counts of attempted first degree murder, police say.

James is accused of shooting a restaurant patron outside Doe’s Eat Place on Government Street Thursday night. The victim was shot in the torso while in a truck with his wife and child. The family sped to the hospital, where the father spent the night in the intensive care unit.

Doe's Eat Place released a statement following the arrest:

"We'll all rest better tonight knowing that Reginald Tyler James is behind bars. Our thoughts are with the young family who are the victims of this senseless crime. We're grateful to the Baton Rouge Police Department for their comprehensive investigation that led to a swift arrest."