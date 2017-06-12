84°
$447M Powerball prize remains unclaimed
MENIFEE, Calif. - Lottery officials say they still don't know who bought the winning $447.8 million Powerball jackpot ticket from a Southern California liquor store and encouraged the holder to seek sound financial and legal advice.
California Lottery spokesman Russ Lopez said Monday that no one has come forward yet to claim the seventh-largest jackpot in Powerball game history.
Officials, however, presented a ceremonial million-dollar check to the owners of a liquor store in Menifee, California, that sold the lucky ticket.
Lopez says lottery officials know when the ticket was bought but won't reveal the information to avoid encouraging false claims.
