42-year-old statue of saint vandalized in Gonzales

ASCENSION – A 42-year-old statute of a saint, that stands outside of a church, was vandalized in Ascension Parish.

The statue was of Saint Mark located at the Saint Mark Catholic Church in Gonzales. Pictures show parts of the statue broken to pieces on the ground.



The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said that it is believed the incident occurred on Christmas night or early Monday morning.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 621-8300.

Earlier this month, Christmas decorations and a bathroom at Jambalaya Park in Gonzales were also vandalized. No information about the two incidents being connected has been identified or released by the sheriff's office at the time of this post.