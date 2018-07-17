80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

$42 million grant renewal for Tulane primate research center

1 hour 23 minutes 5 seconds ago Tuesday, July 17 2018 Jul 17, 2018 July 17, 2018 5:58 AM July 17, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Tulane University

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A National Institutes of Health grant supporting the Tulane National Primate Research Center has been renewed.

A Monday news release from Tulane says the five-year $42 million grant enables the center to continue research seeking cures, treatments and prevention methods for infectious diseases. The work includes research on HIV-AIDS, Lyme disease, malaria, and tuberculosis.

Tulane says the center, located in Covington, employs 300 scientists, staffers and animal care workers. The center applied for the grant last September. The NIH sent out a team of 26 reviewers in March to conduct a site visit.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days