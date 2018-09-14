90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
400,000 lose power, many flooded by Florence

3 hours 8 minutes 10 seconds ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 September 14, 2018 10:41 AM September 14, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) - Hurricane Florence is dumping rain on North Carolina and pushing a storm surge taller than most humans onto communities near the coast.
  
The center of the eye of the hurricane made landfall in Wrightsville, North Carolina, and was moving slowly westward just south of Wilmington.
  
Coastal and river communities on the north side of Florence are getting the worst of the flooding as the hurricane swirls onto land pushing a life-threatening storm surge.
  
More than 415,000 homes and businesses were without power Friday morning according to poweroutage.us, which tracks the nation's electrical grid.

