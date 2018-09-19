40-year-old man charged with third-degree rape of juvenile

LAFOURCHE - Authorities have arrested a 40-year-old man for alleged inappropriate behavior with a teen.

Through an investigation, deputies with the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office learned that Michael Ernst had inappropriate sexual contact with the juvenile in January. Following the investigation, a warrant was issued for Ernst's arrested.

On Monday he was booked into the Lafourche Parish Detention Center and charged with third-degree rape.