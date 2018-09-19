75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

40-year-old man charged with third-degree rape of juvenile

1 hour 54 minutes 15 seconds ago Wednesday, September 19 2018 Sep 19, 2018 September 19, 2018 6:03 AM September 19, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LAFOURCHE - Authorities have arrested a 40-year-old man for alleged inappropriate behavior with a teen.

Through an investigation, deputies with the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office learned that Michael Ernst had inappropriate sexual contact with the juvenile in January. Following the investigation, a warrant was issued for Ernst's arrested.

On Monday he was booked into the Lafourche Parish Detention Center and charged with third-degree rape.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days