4-year-old who's read 1,000 books tours Library of Congress

January 12, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

GAINESVILLE - A 4-year-old Georgia girl's love of books has taken her all the way to the Library of Congress.

Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden allowed Daliyah Marie Arana to serve as "Librarian for the Day" on Wednesday at the Washington institution.

The Times of Gainesville, Georgia, reports that Daliyah, of Gainesville, recently completed reading 1,000 books.

Library of Congress spokeswoman Gayle Osterberg said Daliyah's parents had written to Hayden about the achievement, and Hayden found it inspiring.

Osterberg said Hayden plans to establish a Librarian for the Day program on a regular basis for students 16 and younger. She said Hayden's goals are to cultivate young scholars and make the library and its resources more accessible to Americans of all ages.

