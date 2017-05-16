87°
4-year-old fatally shoots himself at Virginia deputy's home

Source: Associated Press
ORANGE, Va. - Virginia authorities say a 4-year-old boy fatally shot himself at the home of his child care provider, which is also the home of a Stafford County sheriff's deputy.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Tuesday that the child was pronounced dead Monday, the sheriff's deputy wasn't home and the gun was not a service weapon. The statement also says an autopsy is being conducted and more details won't be released until the Orange County Sheriff's Office's investigation is complete.

The Stafford County Sheriff's office says the deputy began working for the agency in December 2016 and is still in the academy.

