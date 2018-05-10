Latest Weather Blog
4-year graduation percentage hits record
BATON ROUGE - State education officials say the percentage of Louisiana students graduating from high school in four years has hit an all-time high.
It was 78.1 percent in 2017, up from 77 percent a year earlier. The national average is 84 percent.
According to a news release Thursday from the state education department , the graduation rate has increased by nearly 6 percentage points since 2012, and by more than 12 percentage points since 2008.
The number of 2017 graduates who qualified for a state TOPS scholarship reached an all-time high of more than 19,200.
The department said rates improved for African-American students - 72.8 percent this year, up from 71.5 percent; and those from low-income families - 72.6 percent, up from 71.3 percent.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Graduating seniors at West Feliciana High return to where their journey started
-
WATCH: Dump truck spills its load, pops a wheelie on Airline Highway
-
Two dead, one injured after crash on Walker South Road
-
Roadway open after 18-wheeler crashes into cable barriers on I-10 East
-
Man walks into store, smuggles several cartons of cigarettes out in pants