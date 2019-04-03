4 shot, 2 critically, at convenience store in Mississippi

75°
Wednesday, April 03 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WAPT
HERMANVILLE, Miss. (AP) - Officials say two people were in critical condition after they and two others were shot outside a convenience store in southwest Mississippi.
  
Claiborne County Sheriff Frank Davis tells local news outlets the four were shot about 9 p.m. Tuesday at Michael Dean's Convenience Store in Hermanville, about 51 miles southwest of Jackson.
  
Davis says all four shooting victims were taken to a Jackson hospital and two were listed in critical condition.
  
The sheriff told WAPT deputies are seeking Lydell Page, 26. The sheriff said the shooting likely stemmed from an argument that began on social media.
