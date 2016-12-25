4 Mississippi Supreme Court justices begin new terms in Jan.

Image from gulflive.com

JACKSON, Miss. - One new justice and three returning ones are preparing to start their terms on the Mississippi Supreme Court.



A swearing-in ceremony takes place Jan. 3 at the court building near the state Capitol.



Circuit Judge Bobby Chamberlin of Hernando won a northern district Supreme Court race in November. He will succeed retiring Justice Ann Lamar of Senatobia.



The three justices re-elected in November are James Maxwell of Oxford, who holds another northern district seat; Jim Kitchens of Crystal Springs from the central district; and Dawn Beam of Sumrall from the southern district.



Justices serve eight-year terms.



Chamberlin has been a circuit judge since 2004 in DeSoto, Panola, Tallahatchie, Tate and Yalobusha counties. He won a Mississippi Senate seat in 1999, serving until Gov. Haley Barbour appointed him to the bench.