$4 million gold heist

WILSON, NORTH CAROLINA- The FBI and local authorities are investigating the theft of $4 million worth of gold from a vehicle that broke down on I-95 in Wilson, not far from Raleigh, North Carolina.

Two armed guards say they were transporting the shipment of gold and silver from Miami to Massachusetts. The guards told sheriff's deputies three armed men in a white van approached and ordered them out of their car and to the ground.

They tied their hands behind them and forced them to walk into some woods and then took three barrels of gold and silver and left.