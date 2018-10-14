85°
Latest Weather Blog
4 men killed in shooting at child's birthday party in Texas
TAFT, Texas (AP) - Investigators say a party in South Texas to mark a toddler's first birthday erupted in gunfire, leaving four men dead and a fifth man wounded.
The Texas Department of Public Safety says the shooting happened shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday in Taft, 12 miles north of Corpus Christi. Sgt. Nathan Brandley says an altercation erupted between two families attending the party and escalated into a deadly shooting.
Brandley said the wounded man was airlifted to a Corpus Christi hospital. His condition wasn't clear.
Brandley said two suspects are on the loose.
No identities or other details have been released.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
129-year-old pharmacy in White Castle will take you back in time
-
LSU defensive end prepares for the faceoff with a Hawaiian battle cry
-
Abandoned home comes down following On Your Side report
-
EBR school bus driver fired after 9-year-old left on bus Thursday morning
-
Barge carrying crane collides with Sunshine Bridge, prompts indefinite closure