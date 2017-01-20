4 killed, 15 hurt after car strikes pedestrians in Melbourne

SYDNEY - Police in Melbourne, Australia say a man deliberately drove into a street crowded with pedestrians, killing at least four people and injuring around 15 others.



Police say the man drove in erratic circles in the middle of a major intersection in downtown Melbourne today, and then turned onto a pedestrian-only road, deliberately colliding with pedestrians before continuing onto a sidewalk and hitting several other people.



Authorities say the man, who's in custody, has a history of mental health issues and drug abuse.