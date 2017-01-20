66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

4 killed, 15 hurt after car strikes pedestrians in Melbourne

1 hour 33 minutes 26 seconds ago January 20, 2017 Jan 20, 2017 Friday, January 20 2017 January 20, 2017 8:23 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press

SYDNEY - Police in Melbourne, Australia say a man deliberately drove into a street crowded with pedestrians, killing at least four people and injuring around 15 others.

Police say the man drove in erratic circles in the middle of a major intersection in downtown Melbourne today, and then turned onto a pedestrian-only road, deliberately colliding with pedestrians before continuing onto a sidewalk and hitting several other people.

Authorities say the man, who's in custody, has a history of mental health issues and drug abuse.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days