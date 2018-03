4 injured, 1 critically, in Airline Hwy. crash

BATON ROUGE - All lanes have reopened a crash on Airline Hwy. that sent multiple people to the hospital Thursday.

The accident occurred before 8:30 p.m. in the 8400 block of Airline near Florida Blvd.

Sources said four people were transported from the scene by paramedics. Their injuries reportedly ranged from minor to at least one patient in critical condition.

