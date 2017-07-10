4 Hammond teens arrested in string of burglaries

MADISONVILLE - Authorities have arrested four Hammond teenagers in connection with a string of vehicle burglaries in a Madisonville subdivision.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, 14 burglaries were reported in the Villages at Bocage subdivision Thursday Surveillance video form numerous sources in the subdivision led to the teens' arrest.

The video showed a group of teenagers burglarizing several unlocked vehicles throughout the subdivision, which partially lies in Tangipahoa Parish, during the late hours of Wednesday and into the early morning hours of Thursday.

Multiple agencies were able to identify 17-year-old Reggie Griffin Jr. and two juveniles, ages 16 and 14, as the culprits. Authorities say some of the stolen items were located inside a vehicle at the residence where they were staying. All three suspected burglars are from the Hammond area.

The St. Tammany Sheriff's Office arrested the three on 14 counts of vehicle burglary. The two juveniles will be booked into the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office also arrested Regjae Griffin for obstruction of justice in connection with the case.

The investigation is ongoing and may lead to further arrests. Anyone with information about these crimes is urged to call 985-898-2338.