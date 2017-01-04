4 dead following plane crash in rugged Arizona mountains

PAYSON, Ariz. - Searchers in Arizona have found the bodies of four members of a family in the wreckage of a small plane.



It crashed on a flight from Scottsdale to Telluride, Colorado.



The plane had been reported missing Monday night, but officials say they don't yet know the cause of the crash.



Killed were 44-year-old lawyer Eric Falbe of Scottsdale, his wife and Falbe's 14- and 12-year-old daughters from a previous marriage.