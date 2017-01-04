54°
4 dead following plane crash in rugged Arizona mountains
PAYSON, Ariz. - Searchers in Arizona have found the bodies of four members of a family in the wreckage of a small plane.
It crashed on a flight from Scottsdale to Telluride, Colorado.
The plane had been reported missing Monday night, but officials say they don't yet know the cause of the crash.
Killed were 44-year-old lawyer Eric Falbe of Scottsdale, his wife and Falbe's 14- and 12-year-old daughters from a previous marriage.