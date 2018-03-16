60°
Latest Weather Blog
4 confirmed dead in bridge fall, 9 to hospitals
MIAMI - As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.
Miami-Dade County Fire Chief Dave Downey said Thursday night that his crew is using high-tech listening devices, trained sniffing dogs and search cameras in a race to find anyone still alive in the rubble.
Officials said four people were found dead and at least nine others were injured and taken to local hospitals.
The $14.2 million pedestrian bridge was supposed to open in 2019 as a safe way for students to cross the busy road. It linked the community of Sweetwater with the campus of Florida International University.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
WATCH: LSU's Will Wade sounds off after ULL win
-
WATCH: LSU-UL-Lafayette gets heated, technicals issued in Tigers 84-76 win
-
Leonard Fournette stops by LSU football practice Tuesday
-
LSU's Raigyne Louis' emotional journey 5 years and 1,500 points later
-
LSU Lady Tigers headed to Ohio for March Madness