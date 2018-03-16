60°
4 confirmed dead in bridge fall, 9 to hospitals

By: Associated Press
MIAMI - As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.
  
Miami-Dade County Fire Chief Dave Downey said Thursday night that his crew is using high-tech listening devices, trained sniffing dogs and search cameras in a race to find anyone still alive in the rubble.
  
Officials said four people were found dead and at least nine others were injured and taken to local hospitals.
  
The $14.2 million pedestrian bridge was supposed to open in 2019 as a safe way for students to cross the busy road. It linked the community of Sweetwater with the campus of Florida International University.

