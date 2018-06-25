83°
4 charged with defrauding insurers of more than $200M
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) - Four Mississippi residents have been accused of defrauding insurers of more than $200 million.
Prosecutors say pharmacy owners bribed health care providers to prescribe handcrafted high-dollar medications that were in many cases unnecessary.
Indictments against Hope Thomley and Randy Thomley of Hattiesburg, Glenn Beach Jr. of Sumrall, and Gregory Parker of Laurel were unsealed Monday in Hattiesburg. The Thomleys and Beach were associated with Advantage Pharmacy. They face more than 15 counts of conspiracy, health care fraud and money laundering. A pharmacist and a marketer for Advantage pleaded guilty earlier.
Parker was a nurse practitioner accused of prescribing medications to patients without examining them and lying to federal investigators.
Prosecutors seek to seize millions of dollars, cars and real estate.
