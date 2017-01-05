61°
4 charged in videotaped beating of man in Chicago
CHICAGO - Prosecutors have filed hate crime and aggravated kidnapping charges against four black suspects accused of beating and taunting a white man during an attack streamed live on Facebook.
Cook County prosecutors on Thursday announced charges against three 18-year-olds - Jordan Hill of Carpentersville, Brittany Covington of Chicago and Tesfaye Cooper of Chicago - and 24-year-old Tanishia Covington of Chicago.
Prosecutors say the four are also charged with aggravated unlawful restraint and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Three have also been charged with residential burglary.
The charges stem from an incident that went on for as many as 48 hours. Police have said the victim has "mental health challenges."
